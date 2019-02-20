WALKER — The city’s proposed new City Hall will be built on a 4.72-acre tract of land on Aydell Lane, off of Walker Road South behind the Hancock-Whitney Bank.
The City Council, at its meeting Feb. 11, unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of the land at a cost of $680,000. In a companion measure, the council unanimously approved a budget amendment authorizing a change in the city’s budget that provides for the expenditure of the money for the land purchase. The funds will come from the city’s general fund/capital outlay budget.
A third resolution, which also passed unanimously, approves the spending of finances gained through the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority. Through yet another budget amendment, the council agreed to increase the general fund/capital outlay expenditures by $6.5 million. The budget amendment states that the funds are, “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, equipping and furnishing a building to serve as the City Hall for the Town of Walker.”
In calling for the approval of the resolution authorizing the spending of the funds, Watson said, “We have acquired the money we need to build the new City Hall and tonight we will take one more step towards making this a reality. We can now start on drawing up the plans and designs for our new City Hall. We have worked on this for some time now and we look forward to moving ahead with this important development for the city.”
Councilman Richard Wales pointed out in an interview that the city has outgrown the current City Hall on U.S. 190. He said plans call for that building to eventually become new headquarters for the Walker Police Department. The department has outgrown its headquarters, Wales said.
Earlier, Watson predicted that once planning and design have been completed, construction of the new City Hall could start near the end of this year.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes the start of improvements to Peak Lane, which will cost approximately $700,000. The funds will be used to repair roadway deficiencies on Peak Lane from its connection at Burgess Avenue to U.S. 190. The construction will include base rehabilitation, overlay and drainage improvements. Financing for the work on Peak Lane will be provided through state and federal funds, with the city required to pay 20 percent of the cost.
Continuing his monthly review of services offered by the city, Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge put the spotlight on the Animal Control Center and the Sewer Department for the February meeting.
About the Animal Control Center, at Sydney Hutchinson Park, Etheridge said 159 animals were adopted through the center during the past year. He said a partnership between the city and PetSmart has proved to be advantageous, with PetSmart assisting in adoption programs during the past year. Etheridge said the center had successfully obtained grants to fund spay and neuter programs that have helped facilitate pet adoptions.
Further, Etheridge said a dog run is under construction that will allow for walking dogs in an enclosed, gated area. He said construction of a dog park near the facility is nearing completion and the dog park will be opened soon.
About the Sewer Department, Etheridge said Walker has the capability of processing up to 1.5 million gallons of sewerage a day and about 700,000 gallons is actually processed each day. He said the city has to maintain many pumps and motors, meters and gauges, and must constantly test the system to ensure that it meets all state and federal standards.
Etheridge said Walker has to operate 26 lift stations because the topography of the city dictates that gravity flow will not move the sewage through the system and the pumps must be used to move the matter to the processing plant.
He said his operators must know all regulations that pertain to the treatment of sewage and that four employees have Class 4 Certification, the highest such grade that can be achieved. Additionally, three operators have Class 3 certification.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the promotion of Jeremy Milton from reserve status on the Police Department force to full-time employment status. Thomas Jarlock was approved as a reserve police officer.