LSU has recognized 30 students as the Spring Cohort Class of 2020 for Leadership LSU, an annual program coordinated by LSU Campus Life, a news release said.
Area members of the LSU Leadership 2020 Spring Cohort include Kaila Lanns, senior, sociology, of Clinton; Krista Scafidel, senior, mechanical engineering, of Hammond; and Dee Scott, senior, marketing, of Zachary.
In its 31st year, the program provides juniors, seniors and graduate students the opportunity to develop and apply their leadership at high levels while in their final semesters at LSU.
Participants chosen for the Leadership LSU Spring Cohort exhibit the capacity to learn and impact others positively through their leadership experiences, the release said.