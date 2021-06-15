DENHAM SPRINGS — A presentation of Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk, a series of six programs sponsored by Main Street Denham Springs, is signaling the return of live, interactive events at the Old City Hall Museum after a year off because of coronavirus restrictions.
“Grandmother Marguerite” is the stage name adopted by Linda Collins, the history interpreter at the West Baton Rouge Museum, who entertains audiences of all ages with her interpretations of various periods in the nation’s history. Collins opened the series of presentations at the Old City Hall on June 5 when she presented Farm Families in the 1880s.
The second program in the series, Colonial Louisiana, offered on Saturday, June 12, focused on how Louisiana became a state. In that program, she traced the road to statehood from colonial periods under French and Spanish rule through the Louisiana Purchase to statehood in the United States in 1812.
For the program, Collins adopted the persona of Madame Marguerite, the proprietress of a New Orleans café. Employing her mastery of how a French speaking resident of New Orleans in the late 1700s might have sounded, she entertained her audience with a lively summary of how French Louisiana was transformed into a state over a relatively short time span. While recounting the established history of the period, Collins laced the tale with how the average citizens coped with everyday challenges of life in the colonial era. Her interpretation of historical periods reflects how she approaches her programs.
“I don’t like history … I was often bored with being bogged down with dates, names, treaties, events, geography. … What I really love is 'his story,' the way everyday residents learned how to make clothes, what they ate and how they cooked it, what crops they grew, how they built their houses, how they worshipped. To me, this is what makes recounting the past interesting. It’s more about people and how they reacted to the events that were a part of their lives,” she said.
Collins said she began her career as Grandmother Marguerite at the museum when she would visit the venue for various events. “They found out that I could sew costumes, gather historic artifacts, and tell stories, and before long, I was offering various programs for visitors to the museum," she said.
Collins spiced her story with some nuggets of information with which the casual historian might not be familiar.
Collins explained that in the late 1700s and early 1800s, new processes for refining sugar were discovered in Louisiana and sugar became a valuable addition to kitchens of the period. She said sugar, pepper and other spices were considered so valuable and expensive that they were usually locked up in colonial homes. Discussing what women wore in the period, she demonstrated a wide, cloth bag that served as pockets and a purse. Demonstrating a lady’s pair of gloves, she said, “in those days, a woman and a man could not touch each other’s skin unless they were married, so women had to wear gloves so they would not touch a man’s skin.”
Men carried haversacks, a forerunner of the backpack, to transport such things as a flint and steel for starting a fire, prepared food items for long trips, sealing wax and a seal, and a sewing kit that was called a housewife. “If a man lost a button, he could sew it on using his ‘housewife’ kit,” she said.
Pat Genre, president of Main Street Denham Springs, said the first two presentations of Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk attracted groups of children and adults. “All of the programs are appropriate for most children and we have been surprised that for the first two programs, many adults have chosen to attend. We are happy to be able to bring these presentations to the Old City Hall. The programs have brought visitors to the museum who have either never visited it before or have not been by in quite some time. Welcoming visitors back to our museum is very exciting after a long year when we had to take so many precautions because of the virus,” she said.
Other programs scheduled for the coming weeks are: “A New Dress,” a lesson on fabric and clothing in the colonial period, July 10; “19th Century Pastimes,” an examination of what people did for fun before the current age of electronic gadgets, July 17; “Civil War — Women’s Perspective,” a look at the Civil War through the eyes of five women who experience the war firsthand, July 24; and “WWII — the Home Front,” a step back into the 1940s where the audience will experience the challenges of the Greatest Generation through the eyes of a local “Rosie the Riveter.”
All the programs are at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the Old City Hall. The programs are free, but Genre suggests that those interested reserve a spot because seating is limited. For information or to make a reservation, call (225) 667-7512.