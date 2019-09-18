Part of Walker is under a precautionary boil notice until the state determines water samples are free of contamination.
The city issued its notice Wednesday afternoon, naming the impacted area as from La. 447 from railroad crossing north to Lonnie Wascom Road, including all adjacent roads connected to Highway 447.
The city did not specify the reason for the precautionary boil notice, but said the water distribution system may be subject to bacterial contamination which may cause gastrointestinal diseases.
Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by boiling water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
The boil notice will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health and the City of Walker rescind the notice.
For additional information, contact Sam Nixon, Water Operations Supervisor for the City of Walker, at 225-337-0899.