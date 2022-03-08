Jennifer Dubuc has joined North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond as a family nurse practitioner.
In that role, Dubuc offers comprehensive health care for adults and children, ages 2 and older, a news release said.
“I am committed to caring for my community and helping people reach their health care goals holistically,” Dubuc said. From preventive screenings and annual checkups to treatment of illnesses and management of chronic diseases, she is poised to serve as a central contact for her patients’ health care needs, the release said.
For the majority of her 23-year career in nursing, Dubuc has cared for patients as a member of the North Oaks team. For the past three years, Dubuc cared for patients admitted to North Oaks Medical Center as a member of the Hospital Medicine team of providers.
Dubuc earned a master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner through the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Nurse practitioners are credentialed to manage the overall care of their patients, diagnose and treat medical conditions, prescribe medications and provide education to their patients on disease prevention and management.
Before becoming a nurse practitioner, Dubuc earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and a diploma in nursing through the Baton Rouge General School of Nursing.