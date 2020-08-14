Tangipahoa parents and teachers have expressed concerns about returning to school too quickly, how students and teachers will be tested, bus routes and social distancing in emails to an inbox set up solely to field return-to-school concerns in the Tangipahoa Parish school community.

"To put it simply and transparently, I'm terrified to begin this school year," one teacher wrote. "I don't want to die," said another staffer.

The inbox has received relatively few emails since it was set up this summer - 16 for the 20,000-student district - but many of the concerns revolve around the same issue of community spread and how to effectively learn in the current environment.

The Advocate obtained the emails through a public record request. The school district redacted sender information and identifying information, like school names and student names from the documents, but some writers identify themselves as teachers or parents within their messages.

A 5th grade teacher said on Aug. 4 she was "terrified" to return to school because there's a greater risk her own family and her students' families might contract the coronavirus from face-to-face schooling.

"As the mother of a Type-1 diabetic, my greatest fear is bringing this invisible enemy home to my daughter, who has elected to sit out this semester of school because of her fear of contracting this horrible illness," the teacher wrote.

She went on to ask district leaders to consider waiting until there were fewer cases before starting the school year.

The district has followed state guidelines and recommendations from the Department of Education and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education concerning social distancing, mask-wearing and cleaning, Superintendent Melissa Stilley has said.

Students in the parish started school this week with a soft start where student attendance is staggered based on alphabetical order to give students in all grades a chance to get acclimated with the technology and processes of pandemic learning.

From Aug. 24, though, students in K-6 will be on-site full-time. Older grades will be virtual full-time.

The Tangipahoa Federation of Teachers released a survey of teachers last week in which 59% said they didn't think schools should open and could not confidently deliver instruction under the new conditions.

One of the concerned teachers, a 55-year-old kindergarten teacher, said she loves her job but doesn't believe her students can comply with what's being asked of them in classrooms.

"I do feel as if I am being put in a position to put my health at risk as well as putting the students' and our families' health at risk," she wrote.

She said 4- and 5-year-olds rubbing their eyes when tired, picking their noses, putting their fingers in their mouth and repeatedly coughing and sneezing without covering their mouth are common and hard to control.

"We cannot expect them not to do these things, but in the midst of a pandemic, these things can be a threat to the health of everyone in my classroom," the teacher said.

She and another teacher both brought forward concerns about social distancing, saying the classrooms aren't conducive to having 25 students distanced six feet apart.

The second teacher said his or her class was at 25 students as of Aug. 11, with another four studying virtually and struggling, so they're already at the limit.

"All of the kindergarten classes are at 24 or 25 (students) each," the teacher wrote. "That doesn't include other people being in the room, i.e. student teachers, therapies, etc. I know that our curriculum coaches are working very hard to do all they can to keep classes balanced and numbers even. However, they can not control how many students are registering."

Several more people questioned bus routes, access to internet hotspots to complete work and specific questions like what teachers should do if children are wearing inappropriate face masks.

"You are being grossly negligent by opening with case numbers and rates as they are now. Reconsider using data not politics," one person wrote on Aug. 4.

As of Friday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 80 deaths in Tangipahoa Parish as a result of the coronavirus. It has 41,133 tests reported with 3,664 cases.

The parish has had 17 deaths in the last 10 days, and 441 new cases, as calculated by comparing current data to the snapshot from Aug. 4.

