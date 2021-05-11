This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
LIVINGSTON — District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said Robert A. Taylor, 49, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to accessory –second-degree murder, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and unlawful disposal of remains. He was sentenced to 18 years with the Department of Corrections.
On July 20, 2018, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing person named Michael Neufeld who was reported missing June 30, 2018. Following an unrelated arrest, Ascension deputies were informed that Neufeld was murdered, dismembered, and disposed of at Taylor’s residence in Livingston Parish.
On July 22, 2018, detectives with Livingston Sheriff executed a search warrant for Taylor’s residence and Taylor was questioned about his involvement in Neufeld’s murder. Taylor admitted to Livingston officers that was murdered and dismembered, but the defendant claimed to have no knowledge of his remains. After further questioning, Taylor admitted to disposing of Neufeld’s remains in a wooded area off Hood Road in Denham Springs. Taylor led detectives to three blue plastic barrels which contained the victim’s remains.
Results from April 21 before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Amite:
Leslie Davis, age 45, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of a schedule III controlled dangerous substance and theft under $1,500. She was sentenced to 15 months with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Jered Gilliand, age 31, of Kentwood, pleaded no contest to illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft under $1,000, and illegal possession of stolen things under $1,000. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Juleah Knight, age 20, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin, two counts of simple battery and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Delvielle McKnight, age 20, of Fluker, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jimmy Stoetzner, age 42, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Javonta Venible, age 20, of Tangipahoa, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Quincy Williams Jr., age 22, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Results from April 27 before Judge Charlotte Foster in Amite:
Michael Brumfield: age 41, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to aggravated obstruction of a highway. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
John Chavers II: age 26, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to simple cruelty to animals, two counts of simple criminal damage to property under $1,000, simple battery, and possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ashleigh King: age 38, of Mandeville, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Steven Newsome Jr.: age 19, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Tyren Reaux, age 19, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christian Schexnayder, age 20, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to monetary instrument abuse and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Joi Wilson, age 20, of Amite, pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Tyler Wyre, age 21, of Roseland, pleaded no contest to possession of firearm/carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.