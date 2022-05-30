The village of Killian in the southeast corner of Livingston Parish has a new mayor and police chief who are exploring ways to better serve the community they have been chosen to lead.
Charged with guiding the community is Kenny Bayhi who was appointed mayor by the Killian Board of Aldermen only two months ago. Assisting him as he seeks to find ways to improve his village is Killian Police Chief Tim Henderson, who was appointed to his post by the aldermen at the beginning of May. Bayhi serves without pay and Henderson and the town’s two other officers, along with town Clerk Lindsay Aucoin and her assistant, Christine Monistere, constitute the village’s only paid employees.
Bayhi replaced former Mayor Gillia Windham, who retired earlier this year and Henderson was appointed chief after former chief Aaron Cormier accepted a position with the state's attorney general, said assistant town clerk Christine Monistere. An election to hire the next mayor is in November. The chief of police job is appointed and not an elected position.
Killian’s main drag is La. 22, one of the state’s Scenic Byways. In addition to this main thoroughfare, Killian has several streets that mostly lead to residential areas that hug the Tickfaw River and canals that offer water access to residences.
The village has no shopping centers, no strip malls, no true convenience stores, no drive-thru restaurants or any other businesses associated with a typical political entity. The village also counts a population of about 1,500 permanent residents making it one of the smallest communities, populationwise, in the parish.
Tourism is main economic driver
What the village does have is some of the most beautiful scenery in the state and a river that lends itself to fishing, boating, water skiing and other leisurely pursuits associated with a wide, picturesque river. The village also has plenty of land. Killian’s municipal limits cover 10.5 square miles, making it the largest community, landwise, in Livingston Parish. Killian also serves as a getaway community for many who own second homes and camps in the village and spend their weekends and vacation times at these residences.
On weekends, especially in the summer, the temporary residents swell the population to much larger numbers.
Despite the idyllic environment that is offered to residents of Killian, the community, in the eyes of its new mayor and police chief, is facing some challenges.
Bayhi describes his community in this way, “I tell everyone who will listen that if we line up all of our citizens and take a picture, the picture will be in black and white. … I want to make that a color picture. We can do it, but it will take some planning and some help from our citizens. We have potential, but we have work to do.”
According to Bayhi, to make his vision of what Killian can be will require additional funding. Presently, Killian is funded through grants, some funds generated by a property tax, and minor income from supplying water to the town’s residents.
'Stuck in neutral'
“Right now, we are stuck in neutral," Bayhi said. "We generate about $200,000 a year and that is all we have to run Killian. We need additional money to move Killian forward.”
He points out that the residents of Killian have to do most of their shopping in nearby communities such as Springfield, Hammond and Ponchatoula. “Our residents shop there and pay sales taxes to those cities so that is money that flows out of our community,” the mayor explains.
Henderson’s police force also needs additional funds to offer the kind of security that he envisions for the residents of the village. The three-man police force is headquartered in a small, inadequate, outdated building located behind the Town Hall.
Considering new tax
Taking stock of Killian’s needs, Bayhi and Henderson are exploring the possibility of asking the residents to approve a 1% sales tax, possibly in November when the next general elections will be held. “At this time, we think that the sales tax will raise about $40,000 a year and this would be a start. As time goes by, other businesses will be opening and the sales tax we earn will help Killian to keep pace with its needs,” Bayhi said.
The main retail outlet is the Riverside Marina which serves fishing and boating enthusiasts. Bayhi said Rene Harrell and Stacey Bruce have made improvements to the business and the marina now provides boat launching services, gasoline, prepared foods and some groceries, bait and tackle. Under construction is a large, new business on the north side of La. 22, Tickfaw Landing, which will provide similar services and will also include a large boat storage facility.
“These marinas will mainly cater to visitors to Killian and when those visitors come to enjoy the great recreational opportunities we have to offer, they will spend some money here and the sales tax we earn can help us make our community better. It makes sense to me that these visitors, through a sales tax, can help contribute to the community that is offering them these great recreation opportunities,” Bayhi said.
Henderson said he is doing the best that he can with the small police force he is now commanding. He brings 31 years of law enforcement experience to his new position. He served on the campus police force at LSU for a number of years and was then employed by the Baton Rouge Police Department from which he retired as a lieutenant.
“We don’t have a crime problem at this time and one of our main responsibilities is traffic control. We do write some speeding tickets but we don’t want to be known as a “speed trap” town. What I want to do is to provide a safe and secure community for our citizens. Our force is small, but we get assistance, when needed, from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department and our dispatching service works through them. If you need police assistance at any time, you will get whatever it is that you need,” he said.
Henderson said his two police officers are trained and that he wants to do what he can to retain their services. “Policing is not an easy job. Police work is dynamic. I remind our officers that every time they put on their uniform and go to work, they have no idea what they might encounter. I want our officers to have the latest equipment that we can afford and I want them to be prepared for whatever challenges they might face. We need to upgrade our headquarters, upgrade our equipment, and possibly find ways to pay our officers more so that we don’t lose them to larger police departments once they are fully trained and have gained experience,” he said.
Bayhi said Killian offers its residents sewer service and garbage pickup, and the village has support from the Livingston Parish Fire District 2 headquartered in Springfield. “We greatly appreciate the fire protection we get from Springfield. We support them when we can and especially help them with their annual Firemen’s Poker Run that starts on the Tickfaw River,” Bayhi said. The poker run attracts boaters from throughout the state and from many other parts of the nation.
Bayhi said that additional funds could help with maintaining drainage, the roads that sometimes need improvement, and other general improvements that would enhance the experience of those who choose to live in Killian.
Future vision
Asked to envision Killian five years from now, Bayhi stated, “I see our community as the major tourism Mecca in the state. I want Killian to be a place where we welcome visitors from everywhere who want to come here to enjoy our beautiful scenery and recreational opportunities. I see a town that will be welcoming and that will be able to offer all the service that make life the best that our town government can provide. We have so much to offer. For example, nearby is Carter Plantation with its beautiful golf course, homes and recreation opportunities. You can reach it by water from Killian. We have so much to offer if we just plan wisely for the future.”
Henderson agrees that tourism will be a large part of the future for Killian. “I would hope that five years from now we would have a fully staffed, well equipped police force that gives all of our citizens and visitors comfort is knowing that they are being well protected. I envision a police force that has kept up with the times and is prepared for every possible emergency that can happen. I want to see our community as a safe, happy place to live and raise a family.”
Those visions for the future, both agree, can start with positive actions that can possibly be accomplished in the more immediate future.