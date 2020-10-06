On Nov. 6, Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge will host its 8th annual Golf Tournament at the Copper Mill Golf Course in Zachary. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with tee off at 9 a.m.
The contributions received from this event will help support Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge and its mission to counsel and strengthen individuals and families improving their quality of life, a news release said. Financial sponsorships and contributions support the direct services to children, individuals and families in the metropolitan area.
The cost is $100 an individual or $400 a ream with hole sponsorships for $100. Other sponsorships are available.