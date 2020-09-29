HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation recently announced its 2020-21 board of directors.
“Our board is a group of committed professionals who understand the value of Southeastern both to its students and the region,” said Wendy Lauderdale, vice president for university advancement. “They work hard to provide guidance for the foundation in support of the university.”
John Poteet, of Hammond, will chair the board. Owner of LA 1st Choice Auto Auction, Poteet will serve a two-year term.
New member Beth Ebberman, of Metairie, will join returning board members. Ebberman is a 1977 graduate of Southeastern and a retired marketing account executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Returning Southeastern Foundation board members include Thomas “Tom” Akers, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Marcia Barr, of Hammond, board secretary; Troy Broussard, of Prairieville; Barry Brown, of Frisco, Texas; Dawn Cantrell, of Baton Rouge, past board chair; Toby Cortez, of Ponchatoula; Stan Dameron, of Hammond; Helen Dufreche, of Hammond, philanthropy committee chair; Marcia Galatas, of Houston; Jack Gautier, of Hammond; Bill Kingsmill, of Covington, real estate committee chair; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr. of Mandeville; Barry “Beezie” Landry, of Hammond; Rodney LeBlanc, of Madisonville; Terri LeBlanc, of Baton Rouge; Wallace Lewis, of Hammond; Marcus Naquin, of Hammond; Cynthia Nesser, of New Orleans, governance committee chair; Jared Riecke, of Covington; Mike Sharp, of Springfield; Tony Volz, of Mandeville, investment committee chair; Robert Watkins, of Robert, board treasurer; and Jonathan Wong, of Hammond.