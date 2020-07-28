The Livingston Parish Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs.
The guest speaker will be Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, who will present an update on the commission's activities. Skrmetta, who is also co-chairman for the Trump campaign in Louisiana, will speak briefly about the president's reelection campaign. Skrmetta is also up for reelection this year.
Delia Taylor will also give an update of Livingston Parish’s “Assess the Need” program. Entertainment will be the musical renditions of Butch Meyn. All are invited.