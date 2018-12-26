HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University is asking area residents to give the environment a gift after Christmas this year. Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off and used for a wetland restoration rather than throwing them out with the trash.
“We can put the old Christmas trees to work in our area marshland while also reducing the waste stream going into landfills,” said Rob Moreau, manager of Southeastern’s Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station located on Pass Manchac between lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.
Although grant funding from the state for Christmas tree recycling in many areas ended years ago, local partners have stepped up with donations to fund the collection of trees and make the project possible. This marks the 24th straight year Southeastern has conducted its recycled tree program. Moreau depends on volunteers and students to deploy the trees in the Manchac wetlands.
It is estimated that approximately 40,000 trees have been deployed through the Southeastern program since that time, according to a news release.
Southeastern scientists at Turtle Cove use the discarded trees to help build up marshland in areas that have been affected by erosion and other factors, Moreau said.
He added that the trees will be used in a variety of ways, including ongoing research on the trees’ effects on helping to fill in test logging ditches, creation of Christmas tree “mounds” to create habitats for wildlife and help to control erosion along various shorelines, most recently occurring on Galva Canal.
Collaborating in the project for the fourth year is the Southeastern Sustainability Center on North Oak Street, which will serve as a drop-off point for area residents to leave their used Christmas trees. Other partners include the city of Hammond and Middendorf’s Restaurant in Manchac, also as drop-off sites.
Trees can be dropped off beginning Jan. 3 through Mardi Gras from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hammond Maintenance facility, 18104 U.S. 190, next to Piggly Wiggly Super Market. The Southeastern Sustainability Center, 2101 North Oak St., will collect trees beginning Jan. 3 through the end of the month from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday; and Pennington’s Hardware and Screenprinting, 407 La. 22 W., Madisonville, will accept trees during the same time period from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Moreau said a Turtle Cove trailer drop-off site also will be maintained at Middendorf’s Restaurant beginning Jan 4.
No flocked trees will be accepted, and all trees should be stripped of any ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, nails and screws, etc.
For more information, contact Moreau at rmoreau@southeastern.edu or by visiting the southeastern.edu/turtlecove.
Donations to help support the activity can be sent by check payable to “Friends of Turtle Cove” and mailed to Southeastern Box 10585, Hammond, LA 70402 or can be made by credit card by visiting the Turtle Cove website and under the “Friends and Donors” link.