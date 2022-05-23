The conclusion of the baseball playoffs brought an end to the spring sports season for high school athletics, and its worth noting some of the highlights involving Livingston Parish teams and athletes.
At the top of the list is the Holden softball team, which won its fifth consecutive state title in a span of six years. It's the latest entry in an impressive run that has featured numerous athletes and multiple coaches.
Also making a deep softball run was Walker, with its second Class 5A semifinal appearance in the last three tournaments. Doyle, the 2018 Class 2A champion, followed up last season’s title game berth by reaching the semifinals.
Livingston’s other team championship came from the Denham Springs bowling team. The Yellow Jackets avenged their only loss of the season with a semifinal win over Dutchtown, and defeated C.E. Byrd in the championship match to win their first state title since 2008.
In baseball, Doyle and Springfield took their rivalry to another level. After the teams split a pair of regular season games, each winning by two runs on the road, the pair squared off one more time in the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs. Doyle edged Springfield 4-2, and went on to the championship game where it was defeated by Rosepine for the second consecutive year.
The outdoor track and field championships at LSU’s Bernie Moore track stadium are always the scene of record-breaking performances and exciting finishes.
In Class 5A, Denham Spring’ Hannah Linebaugh won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 10.59 seconds. She came back near the end of the meet and placed second in the 3,200. Also picking up a second-place finish was the Jackets’ Porter Gibson in the boys shot put.
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux was second in the Class 3A girls 1,600, one spot better than her finish last year.
In Class 2A, the Holden girls 4x200 relay team was second, and Rockets’ pole vaulter Taylor Purvis was second in the boys competition.
The accomplishments of the spring sports season will have to satiate us for now, but football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming will be coming in August.
Sports notes
- The LHSAA recently released its list of spring academic honorees. The list of student-athletes who were recognized included Austin Nelson of Albany and Jared Browning of Denham Springs in boys bowling; Brianna Daigle and Claire Dean of Denham Springs in girls tennis; Jenae Adams and Emma Brooks of Live Oak, and Alayna Daigrepont and Kara Jones of Walker in softball; and Garrett Patrick of Walker, and Braden McLin and Wyatt Morgan of Doyle in baseball. All of the student-athletes listed here carried a 4.0 GPA.
- Former Live Oak High standout Preston Faulkner probably didn’t have time to notice his postseason honors last week while SLU was hosting one side of the Southland Conference tournament’s bracket. Faulkner was named first team all-conference as a first baseman. Going into the SLC tournament, he led the league with 13 home runs, and also had 14 doubles, 55 RBIs and a .611 slugging percentage.