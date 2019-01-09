THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Computer Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start your computer, save and reopen a file, and create a folder in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Lunch and Learn with Hood Memorial: Noon, Amite Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Saturdays from January up until Tax Day, VITA Tax Help will provide free tax assistance at the library.
Pancakes and Pajamas: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library. Come dressed in your pajamas for a session of crafts and games.
Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library. Visit the Ponchatoula Library to learn through invention by experimenting with the Steam Student set of Little Bits.
The Italian Festival Ball: 7 p.m., Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church Hall, 14450 La. 442, Tickfaw.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Computer Class — Microsoft Word Basics: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to create text-based documents using Microsoft Word, as well as how to complete simple actions like saving, opening and printing documents in this class.
Showcase — Concert and Open Mic: 6 p.m., Amite Branch Library. A concert, followed by an open mic. Bring your best. Refreshments provided.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
JAN. 17
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
ONGOING
Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York. Through Feb. 28.