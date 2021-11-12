Walker city leaders are planning for observances in the upcoming Christmas season, members of the City Council learned Nov. 8.
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge announced that the city’s Annual Christmas in the Park is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 18 in Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Preceding the gathering in the park the annual Christmas Parade will follow the traditional route through the city with much of the parade passing down Florida Boulevard.
Etheridge said activities in the park will continue until nightfall. Worship teams from a number of local churches will present Christmas carols on the park’s stage during the holiday event. Santa Clause, who will be the featured star of the parade, will arrive at the park where he will be available to greet children of all ages.
“Santa will also be happy to have his picture taken with his visitors,” Etheridge said. A number of vendors will have food and other booths in the park for the festivities. Mayor Jimmy Watson said of the coming events,
“We welcome visitors from throughout the area to our festival," Mayor Jimmy Watson said. "The city looks forward to providing this holiday treat to our many expected visitors.”
The city will once again conduct its house decorating contest, a holiday feature introduced last year when threat of the coronavirus inhibited other activities. Council Member Scarlett Milton Major, who inaugurated the contest last year, said the event, “proved to be a lot of fun and it generated a great deal of interest so we decided to hold the contest again this year. All who are interested are asked to get busy decorating their homes for this year’s contest. You don’t have to register to be judged. ... Just decorate and our team of judges will ride around the city and select the winners,” she said.
The categories to be judged are: Traditional Christmas Decorations; the Reason for the Season Decorations; and the Clark Griswold Extravaganza. Major explained that the Clark Griswold division of the contest is based on who has the, “most outlandish, gaudiest decorations.” Clark Griswold was the central character in the very popular movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Griswold’s character is known for going overboard in his Christmas holiday decorating.
Etheridge told the council that the recently completed pumpkin sale in the park was a success. He said that all 700 pumpkins were sold and that the proceeds of the sale will be dedicated to improvements of Challenger Field in the park. He added that the recent Veterans Day parade and the Fall Festival were both successes. “The community was very much involved in the Veterans Parade and many veterans enjoyed the meal at the Community Center in the park. We had nice crowds for the Fall Festival and the day proved to be a success,” he said.
In other business, the council, during a 15-minute meeting, voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Ely Boucher as a part-time police officer. Boucher has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience having worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department and later the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The next monthly council meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 12.