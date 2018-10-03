AMITE — With the chartering last month of Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful, a new initiative in fighting the age-old problem of litter and the proliferation of illegal dumping on roads and waterways in the parish was launched.
Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful, an accredited affiliate of Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, brings together parish officials and employees and a cadre of volunteers who will pursue several avenues to rid the area of unsightly litter while also pursuing educational programs aimed at preventing littering, according to Ginger Testat, executive director of KTPB and litter coordinator for Tangipahoa Parish.
“We are very excited about becoming an affiliate of Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful," she said. "This affiliation gives us more resources to help make our parish more attractive. ... Tangipahoa Parish is really a scenic area with our rivers and streams and woods and farmland and it will be even more attractive if we can eliminate litter."
Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful replaces an earlier local group of volunteers known as Tangi Clean. For about 10 years, members of Tangi Clean, led by President E.J. Forgotston, were in the forefront of anti-litter campaigns and litter roundups. Testat said she is most grateful for the effort put forth by Tangi Clean.
“I can’t say enough good things about Tangi Clean. We are standing on their shoulders. Mrs. E.J., Councilmen Louis Joseph, Joey Mayeaux, David Vial, Bobby Cortez and other members of Tangi Clean showed me what needed to be done,” Testat said.
Testat said the group will be building on the past. Through affiliation with the state and national organizations, she said, more resources will be available to combat the problems of litter and illegal dumping. Already, KTPB has received grants from the state and national organizations that assist in cleanup and educational projects.
“When KTPB was chartered in August at the Florida Parishes Arena, Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, told those of gathered there that through our affiliation with Keep Louisiana Beautiful, we were gaining the tools and resources to help us better fulfill our mission of making the parish more beautiful. She reminded us that we were joining other communities from throughout the state who could give us suggestions and assistance in our pursuits,” Testat said.
Testat said that what makes KTPB a force for positive improvements in the parish is the formation of a team that includes elected parish officials, parish employees in the Code Enforcement Division of parish government and volunteers. KTPB will be guided by a 12-member board of directors who are all volunteers.
She said Parish President Robbie Miller was supportive of the chartering of KTPB and has given the group resources to improve the parish’s visual image.
“The Parish Council has also given us their total support, and Councilmen Joseph, Mayeaux, Vial and Cortez have been especially supportive,” she said.
Testat will oversee the work of seven parish employees in the Code Enforcement Division who will be responsible for the day-to-day cleanup of litter and the monitoring of such things as illegal signs on parish roads and illegal dumping.
Testate is planning a clean-up day in District 7, the Hammond area, for Saturday, Oct. 5 and a litter roundup in the area of Sumner High School on Nov. 7.
At the same time, Testate has launched an educational outreach program that aims to teach youngsters the value of not littering. She teaches fourth-grade classes in five schools the value of living in a clean environment.
She said the classes are using Roxie’s Toolbox, an acclaimed teaching system.
"If we can teach the youngsters that littering is wrong and against the law, then it is hoped that they will bring the message to their families and friends and they will not become litters,” she said.
Testat and her team attended the state convention of Keep Louisiana Beautiful on Sept. 26-27 in Baton Rouge. While at that gathering, the team learned about programs and initiatives that have helped communities with anti-litter programs, the value of recycling, enforcement tactics that help curb littering and other topics related to environmental issues.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to have an organization dedicated to cleaning up the trash that uncaring fellow citizens leave on roadsides and in waterways," she said. "But as long as the fouling of our communities continues, someone has to face the problem and accomplish whatever they can to clean up our environment. Littering costs money. … Last year, the state spent $40 million cleaning up roadsides.
"We just have to get the message out that we want to live in a clean state, a state that we can be proud of."
Testat said a hotline, (985) 748-2265, has been established to report litterers and areas in need of cleaning.
"We can use all the help we can get," she said. "Despite the problems of the past, things are looking better, and with the commitment that we have, we hope that in the future we can make Tangipahoa Parish an example for others to follow when it comes to cleaning up our roads and streams."