Peoples Health Wellness programs are planned for June for the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas. All of the events are free and open to the public. Make reservations by phone at (800) 561-4127 or online at peopleshealth.com/wellness.
Introduction to iPhones & iPads, led by Paige Hoffmeister will be Wednesday at the Hammond Senior Center, 207 E. Church St. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., and the lecture starts at 11 a.m. Limited to eight attendees.
Carly Carrone will lead Music Therapy: Drum Circle on June 21 at the BREC Antioch Park Senior Center, 7140 E. Antioch Road, Baton Rouge. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and the event starts at 10 a.m. It is limited to 12 participants.
Jo Rose will lead Active Older Adults on June 24 at Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. Registration starts at 10:45 a.m. and the class is at 11:20 a.m. The class is limited to 12 people.