The Springs at Juban Crossing held a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 10. The Springs is accepting applications to for its luxury apartments. The facility features two dog parks, a pool and a fitness center. Many units have built-in garages and all the units have private entrances.
The complex also held a grand opening celebration Oct. 14, with a live band, pet adoption, a car show and refreshments. The Springs is at 10077 Juban Crossing Blvd., Denham Springs, behind Movie Tavern.