BATON ROUGE — On Friday, May 15, LSU honored more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 4,347 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle singing the national anthem; messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie; and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni; LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”; and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa singing the LSU Alma Mater.

Just before noon, Galligan also was live on the LSU Instagram page to once again congratulate the graduates and to bring a little bit of campus to them by joining in listening to the Memorial Tower chime at noon and play the LSU Alma Mater.

LSU’s May 2020 graduating class represents 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 88 foreign countries. Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduates are 59, and the youngest is 19.

The 4,347 total graduates are made up of 3,353 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 708 who received master’s degrees; 57 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 107 who received a Ph.D.; 12 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 88 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 22 who received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, 27 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.

“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”

More than 500 students graduated with honors including 198 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

LSU honored 44 graduating students with the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and have built digital portfolios displayed as public websites that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.

This semester, a total of 154 students graduated from the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. Among these, 74 students earned College Honors and 11 students earned Upper Division Honors Distinction. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.

The LSU Athletics Department, the Tiger Athletic Foundation and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes honored 51 members of the LSU Class of 2020 during a virtual tribute event.

All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Bryce Michelle Gilbert, Denham Springs

Emily Ann Heath, Denham Springs

Joseph T. King Jr., Denham Springs

Kaycie Renee Prejean, Denham Springs

Jacob Riley Ramagos, Denham Springs

Gabrielle C. Rodemann, Walker

College of Art and Design

Ryan Shay Carreca, Denham Springs

Kristin Alix Fontenot, Watson

Lauren Ashton Leopold, Watson

Rebecca Lynn Maples, Denham Springs

Molly Melissa Woods, Walker

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Brennan L. Anderson, Walker

Kandyl Jadeyn Barras, Denham Springs

Triston Everett Brown, Walker

Camden Marc Hilliard, Denham Springs

Joshua S. Howington, Livingston

Connor Lee Juban, Denham Springs

Justin Kirk Kanada, Walker

Julianna D. Lafitte, Denham Springs

Brandon Riley Means, Denham Springs

Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs

Ryan Christopher Weems, Walker

College of Engineering

Nathaniel Philip Bankston, Holden

Tyler James Binard, Walker

Darrian James Bouquet, Maurepas

Dylan Joseph de Gruy, Denham Springs

Michael Ray Dearman, Denham Springs

Kirsten Evangeline Dupre, Denham Springs

Phillip Blake Estelle, Denham Springs

Jesse Benjamin Foster, Albany

Kip Alan Hernandez, Denham Springs

Grace Kellie Kennedy, Denham Springs

Garrett Stephen McCarrol, Albany

Evan Blake McDermitt, Denham Springs

Matthew Lane Milton Jr., Walker

Sandra Catalina Murillo, Denham Springs

Martin Thomas Owens, Denham Springs

Trey Joseph Schexnayder, Denham Springs

Christopher Barton Shattuck, Denham Springs

Jacob Michael Siegel, Denham Springs

Allison Rae Swetledge, Walker

Patrick John Michael Tapalla, Denham Springs

John Robert Vaughn, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Grace Elizabeth Chapman, Denham Springs

Michelle Ann Graffeo, Denham Springs

Courtlyn Nicole Hood, Denham Springs

Haley Hamilton Miller, Denham Springs

Ashleigh King Sanders, Denham Springs

Allison Elizabeth Seay, Denham Springs

Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs

Matthew Byrd Whitehead, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jonah Lee Aydell, Watson

Claire Elizabeth Bowman, Denham Springs

Madison Caroline Bowman, Denham Springs

Kristian Alexandra Caruso, Denham Springs

Tristin Lin Fluharty, Denham Springs

James William Fontenot, Denham Springs

Elizabeth Regina Haley, Denham Springs

Hayley Marie Hanewinkel, Albany

Joshua Lane Hibbard, Denham Springs

Mary-Claire Johnson, Watson

Daniel Sanders Loper, Denham Springs

Jourdan Michelle Munson, Denham Springs

Courtney Lynn Poche, Maurepas

Ashlyn Beverly Polito, Denham Springs

Alexandra Nicole Rancatore, Denham Springs

Luz Cristina Salinas, Denham Springs

Madelynn Olivia Varnado, Livingston

Shelby Lynn Zganjar, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Kaleigh Ann Sullivan, Holden

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Destin Lowell Marler, Watson

College of Science

Alexis Paige Blackwell, Watson

Clayton Randall Cain, Walker

Sharon Elaine Hays, Livingston

Aliese Alexandra Lemoine, Denham Springs

Nicholas Cade Marsh, Walker

Taylor Ann Prudhomme, Springfield

Haley Brooke Roberts, Denham Springs

Timothy Dean Roberts, Denham Springs

Hayden F. Scott, Denham Springs

Landon Bryant St. Angelo, Denham Springs

Alexander David Stant, Denham Springs

Abigail Elisabeth Vinson, Denham Springs

Braden Lee-Louis Warr, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Jessica Alise Bowen, Watson

Katherine Marie Carroll, Killian

Abbey Nicolette Bethel Dolan, Denham Springs

Cade Andrew LeJeune, Denham Springs

Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker

Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker

Meghan Elizabeth Sharp, Livingston

Macee Delynne Spencer, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Charles Ethan Byrne, Walker

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Elizabeth Dawn Burton, Albany

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Joy A. Wilson, Ponchatoula

College of Art and Design

Dakota Payne Banos, Amite

Natalie Lynn Clark, Ponchatoula

Isabella Marie D'Amico, Ponchatoula

Katelyn Janelle McKneely, Ponchatoula

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Marshall Jordan Graves, Ponchatoula

Connor Christian Scott, Hammond

Reece J. Townsley, Robert

College of Engineering

Melody Grace Bardwell-Edwards, Ponchatoula

Jacob Andrew Bougere, Ponchatoula

James Chi, Hammond

Brennan Michael Kelsey, Kentwood

Alexandra Powell LeSaicherre, Ponchatoula

Aaron David Malik, Ponchatoula

Christopher Robert Matherne, Loranger

Hunter Bryan Monte, Ponchatoula

Zachary Donovan Partridge, Ponchatoula

Salmawn Ameen Qasim, Hammond

Krista Marie Scafidel, Natalbany

Samuel Harold Sciortino II, Hammond

Denis Sukharev, Tickfaw

College of Human Sciences & Education

Marla Renee Allen, Kentwood

Vincent Stassi Rusciano, Hammond

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Donavaughn Brighton Campbell, Ponchatoula

Ambernecia Brashae Cooksey, Hammond

Morgan Alkmini Ducorbier, Hammond

Leigh Ann Fresina, Ponchatoula

Katie Mae Gatewood, Bedico

Emily Dalene Owens, Hammond

Anthony Lynne Palmisano, Robert

Trevor James Starkey, Loranger

Brendan Douglas Townsley, Robert

Manship School of Mass Communication

Collin Jude Guedon, Ponchatoula

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Seth Cain Guerra, Hammond

College of Science

Lundyn A. Harrelson, Amite

Jimmy Martin Taylor III, Hammond

Graduate School

Master's

MarySue Main Adams, Hammond

Cara Lyn Anderson, Hammond

Joseph Arthur Giavotella, Hammond

Keturah Heard, Hammond

Hannah Marie Rogers, Hammond

View comments