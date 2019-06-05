The 2019 state convention for Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community was held May 14-16 in Lafayette.
It was the 88th annual convention. Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community members Jean Heber, Gloria Messenger, Sue Nelson, Pam Villagran, Donna Bouterie, Karen Moran and Betty Bankston attended.
This year's featured nonprofit organization for the convention was the Acadiana Therapeutic Riding Organization. This organization promotes the rehabilitation of people with physical, emotional and learning disabilities through equine facilitated activities, according to a news release.
Each participating parish club made a donation to riding organization. The donations were presented to the Acadiana organization board president at the end of the convention.
Tangipahoa Vounteers for Family and Community is a volunteer arm of the LSU Agricultural Center. It has two chapters, Wednesday Volunteers and Sunshine Ladies. Those interested in joining should contact President Marie Heck at Marie_heck@yahoo.com, or call the Amite Extension Office at (985) 748-5462.