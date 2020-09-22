Running for office? Let our readers know
Campaign announcements for the upcoming parish and municipal elections are due Friday, Sept. 23. Include the candidate’s information including age, education and political party. A photo can be sent also. Send everything to livingston@theadvocate.com.
Walker Farmers Market opening and seeking vendors
Walker Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 9360 Florida Blvd. Visit www.facebook.com/walkerfarmersmarket for information. For information to become a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Livingston Parish Library returns to normal hours
The Livingston Parish Library has returned to to pre-coronavirus hours of operation. However, occupancy will be monitored to maintain social distancing guidelines and sanitizing methods will be used. Curbside pickup service will continue at all branches. Face masks must be worn at all times by patrons while visiting the library. All library programs and events will continue in a virtual format on the library social media channels. Patrons with questions can contact their local branch at www.mylpl.info or text at (225) 396-4LPL (4575).
Another cancellation
Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Fest 2020 has been cancelled.
Considering the Coast Guard Academy?
A reader, responding to an announcement about a service academy information meeting, sent a reminder the United States Coast Guard Academy is the only service academy that does not require a congressional appointment. “Selection is based purely on merit. That may be of interest for those considering going to an academy,” she said.
Document shredding available
The Watson Branch of the Bank of Zachary, 32340 La. 16, will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely on-site.
Exhibit shows shelter dogs and art
October is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is celebrating our furry friends through art. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 24. A portion of art sales on exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are welcome. Call (225) 664-1168 to make an appointment to view the exhibit or visit artslivingston.org for information or to view the virtual exhibit. To find out more on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
2020 census forms due soon
The deadline to complete your 2020 census form is Sept. 30. Door-to-door census employees are out in the area, but you may still respond by internet or phone. On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages the census is available.