WALKER — Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, personnel involved in rescue operations, active members of the military services and veterans were all offered a salute of appreciation and thanks at a celebration Saturday at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The honorees and members of their families were treated to an array of food choices, music and, for the young, a bounce house. Planners of the event, who gathered in the park early in the day, prepared meals for hundreds of guests who were expected to gather in the park for the day of recognition.
Appreciation day was inaugurated by Cheyenne and Debbie Ballard who conceived the idea of honoring those who serve their communities in numerous and varied capacities while observing their local policemen at work.
“One day, while watching our police officers at work, I had the idea that they deserved the thanks and appreciation of the community and I decided, along with my husband, to do something about it. After giving it some thought, we came up with the idea of having a day of appreciation. We brought our idea to Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson and others and everyone thought that this was a great way to say thanks to those who serve. It just seems like a nice idea to dedicate a day to serve those who serve all of us every day,” said Debbie Ballard.
Ballard said she and her husband realized that they could not present a proper appreciation day celebration alone so they solicited the help of friends.
“We had no trouble finding others who were willing to help us with this special event. We started out advertising appreciation day by passing out flyers in the area. … We spread them out everywhere. Walker Police Chief David Addison also helped us get the message out. We have some really good cooks who agreed to help prepare the food and somehow, working together, we pulled it off,” she said.
The guests could choose between jambalaya, hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, barbecued ribs and chicken along with chips, brownies and other “goodies.” Debbie Ballard baked four large cakes and decorated them with red, white and blue icing that created the Unite States flag.
“We have put a good deal of work into this special day but we think it is all worthwhile. Especially during these trying times it just seems like this was a very nice thing to do. We appreciate the support that we received from the city and the mayor suggested that we make this an annual affair. If all goes as we plan we will surely give some thought to holding an appreciation day for those who serve us again next year,” Ballard said.
The event had originally been scheduled for Oct. 10 but the impending threat of a tropical storm in the area forced a postponement. “It was a good thing that we planned for a second day because the storm canceled our original plans. But the weather is very nice today and we are enjoying an event that is bringing our people together for a good cause," she said.