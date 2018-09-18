A grand jury on Tuesday indicted two men suspected of killing and dismembering an Ascension Parish man and leaving his body parts stuffed inside containers off a road south of Walker.

Morgan Martin, 31, of Zachary, and Duane Bissell, 27, of Amite, are charged with second-degree murder, said Autumn Payton, a spokeswoman for Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Martin is accused of shooting Michael Neufeld, while Bissell is accused of cutting him up, Payton said.

+11 Brother says Ascension victim was shot before his body was mutilated and left in the woods A body found dismembered in a wooded area of Livingston Parish this week was that of an Ascension Parish man reported missing in early July.

Neufeld, 26, was missing for three weeks when Livingston Parish deputies found his dismembered body July 22 off Hood Road. Payton said the body was in "blue, barrel-like containers."

The victim's brother Robert Neufeld said in a July interview that his brother was driving a friend to a home on Evelyn Drive outside Walker where he was killed. Robert Neufeld said he does not believe his brother knew the perpetrators.

Six other people also were arrested in connection with the crime. One person, Nancy Logarbo, has been billed with accessory to second-degree murder, Payton said. She has pleaded not guilty. The other cases are still under review, she said.

The Livingston Parish grand jury also handed up an indictment Tuesday for second-degree murder on Christopher Glenn, 33, of Denham Springs.

Glenn is accused of stabbing to death Tosha M. Smith on June 5 at Glenn's home on the 1000 block of Dodger Drive in Denham Springs. A family member of Smith identified the victim as Glenn's mother-in-law.

Authorities have said that five children were inside the residence when the crime took place.

"A tragic scene, as you can imagine," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in June.

