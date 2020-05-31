French Settlement's new mayor and police chief are at odds over the use of GPS tracking in police units after the new chief removed the devices that had ultimately led to the malfeasance arrest of his predecessor.

The Livingston Parish village's previous mayor, Toni Guitrau, abruptly resigned in December citing personal reasons, and former police chief Harry Brignac stepped down in late 2018 after being arrested on malfeasance for using a village fuel card when fueling his personal vehicle and then adjusting his mileage forms.

Local business owner Cary Mosby was elected chief without opposition in November, and former alderwoman Rhonda Lobell was appointed as mayor to serve the remainder of Guitrau's term, which runs until December.

Though the faces are new, questions and controversy from prior leadership still cloud the new administration in the village of roughly 1,200.

Lobell said Mosby and his officers have removed GPS devices from the department's four units, causing concern for her and the three village aldermen.

"We had two vehicles with GPS and two without, but from a liability standpoint if we had an incident and two did and two didn't (have GPS devices) it would be an issue," Lobell said.

She said the board decided to put GPS on all the vehicles, but the police department later removed and turned in all four GPS devices.

Capt. Michael Rhoads, in a May 14 letter to Lobell and the aldermen, said the GPS wasn't needed and the money could be spent elsewhere.

Rhoads said he wanted to work with the village administration and didn't want to create any dissent between the two entities, but in a recent village meeting held via Zoom conference Rhoads got heated with alderwoman Teresa Miller.

Rhoads claimed he had asked the clerk for maintenance on a police unit and it was denied, but Miller said that never happened.

"Are you calling me a liar?" he asked, to which she responded that she was.

Mosby did not speak at that meeting, but when asked Friday about the GPS situation, he said Lobell had changed the password on the integrated software so he and his officers don't have access to the GPS data tracked in the vehicles. Lobell claims both she and one of the department's captains has access.

Still, Mosby said it's because of that, he decided to remove the devices because he doesn't see much use in them if he can't access the data. He said the devices were originally put in place because of suspicion Brignac was misusing the village vehicles. Court records show Livingston Parish Sheriff's detectives used the village vehicles' GPS data in its case against Brignac's wife, Tammy Brignac, who drove a village police unit while on a suspended license in 2018.

Beyond the GPS issue, the department and the village also are at odds on a pay schedule, vacation time and vehicle maintenance requests, indicating a long road of potentially bumpy communication.

"There's tension on the meetings, it's not even worth going to; I call it a monkey show," Mosby said.

The cost of the four GPS devices is $1,440 per year, and the cost to cancel the contract now is $269. As of Friday, the GPS monitors were not on vehicles and Lobell said there are no plans to cancel the contract, but the issue will likely be discussed again at the village's June 10 meeting.