Livingston Parish Public Schools are celebrating National School Lunch Week Oct. 10 14.
Each year, Livingston Parish Child Nutrition serves nearly 3 million school lunches to students through the National School Lunch Program. The fun and creative campaign theme, “Peace, Love & School Lunch,” highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch to a student’s success both in and out of the classroom.
National School Lunch Week will feature some of the students’ favorite menus, such as, whole-grain chicken strips and mashed potatoes, as well as scratch-made items like red beans and rice, cornbread and yeast rolls.
“National School Lunch Week is an opportunity to bring education and awareness to parents and students about the many benefits our school lunch program has to offer,” said Sommer Purvis, supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs. “School lunches offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and milk that meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium.”
To celebrate, schools have a variety of activities planned throughout the week, including guest servers, art and costume contests.
Seventh Ward Elementary kicked-off National School Lunch Week with local chef Antonio Randazzo, of Randazzo’s Italian Market, joining that school’s serving line, while Maurepas School has activities planned throughout the week to engage students at every grade level.
“Our Child Nutrition managers and staff began planning National School Lunch Week activities in July before they even returned to campuses, which demonstrates their commitment to our students and the National School Lunch Program,” said Purvis.
Parents and students can follow the week on social media using the hashtags #NSLW22, #PeaceLoveSchoolLunch and #SchoolLunch. For information on National School Lunch Week visit https://schoolnutrition.org/nslw/.