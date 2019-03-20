HAMMOND — Ann Carruth, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Southeastern Louisiana University, has been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, on which she will serve a four-year term.
The mission of the 11-member board is to safeguard the life and health of Louisiana residents by ensuring registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses are competent and safe.
A resident of Hammond, Carruth has served on the faculty of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Southeastern since 1990.