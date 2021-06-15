Charity Schaffer is the new assistant area extension agent for youth development/4-H for St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, returning to serve in the area she grew up in. Her position is through the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
Schaffer is a three-time graduate of Southern University and A&M College, with bachelor's and master's degrees in urban forestry and natural resources, as well as a doctorate in urban forestry where her dissertation research centered on entomology.
She is passionate about education and fostering healthy youth into successful adults, according to a news release. She taught fourth grade, middle and high school science in Baton Rouge from 2014-2018. Schaffer has experience as a servant leader intern with Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools where she taught reading during the summer and the regular academic year to underserved youth in Baton Rouge. She has also served as a science and social studies tutor for the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program in Carville.
Contact Schaffer with questions, concerns or program ideas at charity_schaffer@suagcenter.com, cschaffer@agcenter.lsu.edu or by phone at (225) 222-4136 or (985) 748-9381.