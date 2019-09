Independence Leadership Academy promoted the Summer Reading Program at the Independence Branch Library by awarding incentives to the students who read books and attended programs at the library. Students who completed the program include, front row from left, Morgan Spencer, Baylee Rogers, Blakely Gomez and Isabella Figueroa; and back row, Teriana Thomas, Steviana Bonds and Jacob Figueroa. Blakely Gomez also completed the Read to Me Program and received prizes.