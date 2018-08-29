The 2017 Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet set a seven-year record of 276 attendees, and tickets are on sale for 2018's banquet.
LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will be the keynote speaker on Sept. 6 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs, and school officials and title sponsor Sport-N-Center encourage the public not to wait until the last minute to secure tickets, a news release said.
Tickets are on sale at the school office through Tuesday for $50 per person. Advance purchase is required. Contact Laura Wingate at (225) 665-8851 to purchase.
Wade did not play basketball in high school or college but is considered one of the hot young coaches and one of the best recruiters in the nation, the release said, making his story to coaching success unusual.
Headlining the Class of 2018 are All-State athletes Maurice Cockerham Durbin and Jimmy Tullos who starred on the basketball court and the gridiron respectively.
Team captains for Yellow Jacket football squads in the 1960s, Col. (Ret.) Tom Kelly, USMC, and Col. (Ret) Jim Spring, U.S. Army, went on to play football collegiately and then to lead and motivate Marines and soldiers for almost 60 years between them. Kelly is a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 who was unable to attend last year.
Videotaped interviews of the inductees, an audience favorite, will be shown. The interview of Lady Jacket great Katrina Hibbert will also be shown.
Hibbert, a member of the class of 2013 who lives in Melbourne, Australia, has been unable to attend past banquets. She was, however, inducted at halftime of the DSHS-McKinley football game during her visit to Denham Springs in the aftermath of the 2016 flood.