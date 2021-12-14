Large crowds gathered Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas Festival that supports the ministry of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in French Settlement.
The Christmas Festival, which featured dozens of craft booths, a wide variety of food choices, a car show and the major attraction, viewing the extensive miniature train and buildings collection amassed over the years by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Jason Palermo.
Vicki McCoy, a member of the local court of the Catholic Daughters of America who was manning a booth featuring local cookbooks and souvenirs of the area, said the festival "is the day when it seems that everyone from throughout the area comes to the church grounds for a chance to meet with family and friends, enjoy some really great food, and just have a good time being together as we get ready to celebrate the Christmas holidays.
"Of course, the money that is earned helps with our church," she said. "It’s a fun day for French Settlement.”
By the time the festival officially opened at 10 a.m. crowds had already gathered around the booths where a variety of original hand crafted items and homemade food “goodies” were on sale. Business was brisk for some of the vendors including artist Connie Honea, of Maurepas, who said she comes to the St. Joseph’s Church festival every year. Her striking line drawings of many historic sites from throughout Livingston Parish and the region elicited approving remarks from those pursuing her handiwork.
“I turned a hobby into a living through my art and after 30 years, I still enjoy my chosen profession," Honea said. "I attend fairs and festival where I sell my art and I also have some of my drawings in galleries. I help tell the story of our history through my drawings and it seems that my work is appreciated.”
Nearby, Fidencia Valdes, a Spanish teacher who lives in Holden, was selling elaborate doll clothes that she said she makes throughout the year to sell at fairs and festivals. “This is my third time to come to the St. Joseph’s Christmas Festival and I have always done well. One of the years it rained, but I still sold my doll clothes. The people here are very friendly. … That makes it fun to come to this festival,” she said.
Patrons who came to the festival hungry had no trouble finding something to eat. Elaine Little and Regina Vicknair were busily selling tickets that could then be exchanged for one of the many food selections available. “We sit here all day selling tickets and we never run out of customers. … People come here hungry because they know that they are going to have some great things to eat. Our festival offers just about anything that you would like to eat,” Vicknair said.
A full meal could be had in the church hall where a long line of volunteers stood ready to dole out portions of the items they brought to the festival. Ham, rice dressing, a potato dish, cornbread dressing, sauce piquant, pork roast, seafood chowder, corn, seafood fettuccine, peas, potato salad, pastalaya and jambalaya were on the menu.
The church’s youth group sold a wide variety of desserts prepared by the teens themselves. Outside the parish hall, the Knights of Columbus sold barbecue.
While many were shopping and dining, others spent their time admiring the Christmas Village created by Palermo. In one room of the Parish Office Building the New York City, Paris, Disney World and other miniature creations were on exhibit. Hundreds of miniature houses, commercial buildings, natural attractions, a working carnival and other items including a wind turbine were displayed on a succession of long shelves that filled most of the large room from wall to wall. A number of miniature trains chugged throughout the display. Carnival style attractions such as Ferris wheels and carousels twirled.
In the next room, Palermo continued adding little trees to his London display while talking with visitors. Among the hundreds of buildings was the British Parliament with its huge clock known as Big Ben, the Tower Bridge and many other London landmarks that are easily recognized.
Palermo has been collecting his pieces since he was a boy and was given his first miniature by an aunt. He said he has been collecting his pieces for 30 years and along the way has learned which pieces are the most treasured and realistic.
“This is my hobby. … After I have ministered to the parishioners in two churches — St. Joseph’s here in French Settlement and St. Stephen the Martyr in Whitehall — I spend my spare time getting my ‘villages’ ready for the Christmas Festival," he said. "Sometimes I have to work late into the night getting it all set up. … But it is something that I enjoy … especially when I see the smiles on the faces of those who come to view my collection."
Setting up the villages for viewing requires many hours, he said. All of the pieces are lighted and getting electricity to each item through small holes in the shelves takes a considerable amount of time and patience, he said.
“It seems like there are miles of wires and too many connections to count under the buildings that you see,” he said.
Palermo explained that over the years friends and acquaintances have given him collections and individual pieces but he added that he is careful in what he collects because he wants to maintain a consistent quality when adding new pieces to his collection.
Palermo said he largely works alone in setting up his “villages” but his mother has assisted him in the past. Some health issues has limited her contributions lately, he added. He did have some help in setting up the display this year, he said. “This is a labor of love. Collecting and then preparing the villages for showing takes up a good bit of my limited free time, but it offers me a chance to get away from my duties and do something that I enjoy. The effort is all worthwhile.”
A visit from Santa Claus later in the day proved to be a treat for the youngsters who had accompanied their parents to the day of festivities on the church grounds in the historic town of French Settlement.