Celebrate independence
The Independence Day Celebrations will start at 3 p.m. Thursday at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave., Walker.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., games, food and inflatables will be available. Bulletproof will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the fireworks start at 8 p.m. Dinosaurs will be walking around also.
Do not park in the subdivision or along Ball Park Road. Park in the lot at the end of Ball Road and near Field 5 or at the new gym at Walker High where a shuttle will be running. Bring lawn chairs, sunscreen, blankets and bug spray. Do not bring pets or alcoholic beverages.
Medical clinic can help people stop smoking
North Oaks Smoking Cessation Clinic has helped more than 400 smokers quit the habit with free medications, individual counseling, a telephone quit-line and an abundance of support from Grace Stiegler and Allison Vergona, who are health coaches and nationally certified tobacco treatment specialists.
North Oaks Smoking Cessation Clinic offers free assistance on an outpatient basis to any Louisiana resident who started smoking before Sept. 1, 1988, through a partnership with the state’s Smoking Cessation Trust. Call (985) 230-QUIT (7848) to schedule an appointment and begin your quitting journey.
Both Stiegler and Vergona earned certification as tobacco treatment specialists through the Association for Addiction Professionals and the Association for Treatment of Tobacco Use and Dependence after completing the “Intensive Treatment of the Tobacco Dependent Patient” program. The course, which is accredited by the Council for Tobacco Treatment Training Programs, required them to complete more than 240 hours of testing, training and shadowing. Professionally, both maintain memberships in ATTUD.
North Oaks Smoking Cessation Clinic is in Suite 5 of the Hammond Park Professional Building, 2101 Robin Ave., Hammond. To learn about the services of the clinic, visit northoaks.org/quitsmoking.
Save the Date
- Be sure to watch social media for your child's school to know when orientation, registration and other back to school activities are planned.
- July 27: Community Cleanup Day at Denham Springs High School, 1000 N. Range Ave., begins at 8 a.m. All volunteers are welcome and asked to bring various cleaning and yard work tools. Email shana.white@lpsb.org for information.
- Aug. 10: Project River Clean Up starts at Fred's on the River at 9 a.m. Contact Rachel at (225) 503-6005 or email projectrivercleanup@yahoo.com or sign up at tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.