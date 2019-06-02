A Baton Rouge man was arrested on two counts of attempted first degree murder after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend multiple times Saturday.
Police say Donald Mack, 55, entered a home in the 9000 block of Cefalu Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and shot a male and female multiple times in the torso.
A witness told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies that the male and female victim arrived at the house around 10 p.m. and she could hear the female victim arguing with Mack on the phone.
The witness told police she went to bed with her child and heard the victims go into their room nearby, too. The witness said she heard several loud bangs and screaming a short time later, and said she heard a voice she recognized as Mack, according to Mack's arrest report.
The witness said she and her child fled the residence and called deputies, who arrested Mack outside the home a short time later. He was armed with a handgun when arrested, but dropped the handgun and was taken into custody, according to the report.
The two victims were transported to hospital in critical condition.