DENHAM SPRINGS — Two short, rapid-paced, riveting videos highlighting the LSU football team’s national championship season opened the initial session of the Livingston Parish school system’s STEAM Expo on Saturday at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center on Range Road.
The first of the impressive videos was narrated by LSU basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and the second by former Tigers defensive back and NFL all-star Tyrann Mathieu.
In introducing the creator of the dramatic film clips, Michael Simmons, director of the STEM and Robotics Center, told the crowd gathered for the presentation about his surprise when he met the man responsible for the videos.
“After watching this, you would think that the person who created these fantastic videos had advanced degrees and years of experience," Simmons said. "But when you meet him in a second, you will be surprised to realize what he has accomplished for his young age.”
With that, Will Stout, a third-year student at LSU, was welcomed to the podium as the creator of the videos.
With a disarming grin, Stout said becoming the video artist for LSU athletics “just naturally came to me. It was something I had been playing with for just about all my life. I never thought that I would get the chance to be a part of the LSU athletic program while I was just a student.”
Stout said he began to film his family, friends and classmates while in the fifth grade.
“I started doing this in the backyard. What I was doing wasn’t all that good, but it was something that I enjoyed," he said. "It gave me a chance to be creative and I just wanted to keep on making films. As I got older, I was slowly getting better at it and eventually I guess I was good enough to get the attention of others."
Stout said when he was a student at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, he began making videos of the school’s athletic teams.
“No one had ever tried to make these special videos before, and by the time I reached my junior and senior years, I was making videos regularly that drew the attention of the coaches and others at my school," he said. "I knew then that this was what I wanted to do with my life."
Once at LSU, Stout said he began making videos of the school’s athletic teams and his work was quickly accepted by the sports department and the school’s sports information personnel.
“I started showing my videos around and I was accepted and given access to the athletes and the chance to make some really great videos," he said. "The more I worked, the better the videos got and the more acceptance my work was given."
A scholarship also came along with his contributions that helped put the spotlight on LSU athletics.
Stout said after the Mathieu-narrated video of LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was broadcast, Stout's work “really took off.” Stout said he was able to get former LSU athletic stars to do the audio on his clips through connections in the LSU athletics department. He said he writes the scripts for the videos but also works with others on the scripts.
Stout said he does not use highly technical equipment to produce his videos, but he said the process is time consuming. He attends all LSU football games, even the road games, and has access to all recordings made at the games. He does much of the filming himself. Once he has the material on which to build his videos, he said the process can take days of work.
"I don’t have a fancy lab. I have made videos in my garage at home. I am still using a laptop I bought in 2013," he said. "What’s more important than the equipment is the time you put into making the video. I go through lots and lots of film until I find the combinations that I want while creating the final product."
During a question-and-answer session, Stout, asked how he comes up with ideas for the videos, replied, “I never know what will happen when I start to put a video together. I just start doing it and somehow it always comes together. Ideas just come from somewhere. It’s something that I just can’t explain. The biggest problem I have is that sometimes I think too much. I just start with a simple idea and it goes from there. I guess I just have a talent that I can’t fully explain.”
He told the students attending the expo that there are career possibilities in the field of video production. “If you have the passion, if you are creative and you want to put in the time, you can work towards making a career out of creating videos. It’s an exciting field and one that I think will keep on growing,” he said.
Stout said after graduation he wants to get involved in some aspects of creating movies. Until then, he will remain busy bringing his videos of LSU athletics to the public.
Simmons welcomed an estimated crowd of some 1,000 participants to the STEAM Expo at the relatively new STEM and Robotics Center. The center was opened in August in the two buildings that were salvaged from the old Southside Elementary School damaged in the 2016 flood.
Simmons said buildings had been repurposed into the new technology center where Introduction to Engineering; Introduction to Robotics and Computer Coding; and Video Production classes are offered.
“We are trying to build the center and make it a better known addition to what we have to offer at Denham Springs High School," he said. "Our students who study here can pursue the STEM Pathways program, which can lead to STEM pathway certification through a program with LSU."
Simmons said the day’s event was named the STEAM Expo with the “A” being an incorporation of the arts into the traditional STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. On display were panels showing a large number of artistic accomplishments by Livingston Parish students.
He said event was a communitywide project designed to acquaint area students with potential career choices.