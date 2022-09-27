Keep Louisiana Beautiful, a nonprofit focused on fighting litter statewide, announced the recipients of its 2022-23 Healthy Communities and Community Affiliate grant programs, totaling $167,587.
Ascension Parish government received a Healthy Communities Grant for $8,000 for fencing for new West Bank Recycling Center.
Livingston received a Community Affiliate Grant for receptacles.
The Healthy Community Grant program has approved up to $108,991 in reimbursement grants for projects and programs in the areas of litter and waste reduction, recycling, litter enforcement and environmental education.
Comprised of a network of 40 community affiliates focused on the issue of litter, the group distributes Community Affiliate Grants to its partners in the areas of programs, cleanup supplies and trash receptacles.
Cleanup supplies distributed include litter grabbers, safety vests, gloves, trash bags and volunteer T-shirts. The trash receptacles distributed through the Community Affiliate Grant program have been found to decrease litter by 56% in their locations.
Applications will open for the next grant cycle in January. Information about the application process can be found at keeplouisianabeautiful.org.