Expectant mothers and their families will have an opportunity to tour the Woman's Hospital maternity unit, attend seminars and speak with merchants catering to growing families during a Baby Grand event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the hospital, 100 Woman's Way.
Free classes being offered include:
- 9 a.m., natural labor, and relieving the discomforts of pregnancy.
- 9:45 a.m., breastfeeding, and baby care for fathers
- 10:30 a.m., Babies and pets, and caring for a sick baby
- 11:15 a.m., baby's first days at home.
- Noon, car seat safety, and caring for a sick baby.