The 2021 French Settlement High School homecoming court was recently chosen by the student body.
The court will be presented and the queen crowned at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Gerald Keller Gym.
Senior maids are Randi Delaneuville, Anna Andre, Jaiden Braud, Angelena Tranchina, Carmella Tranchina. Other maids are Lexie Whittington, Abbygale Woods, Alyson Aydell, Emma Martin, Jon Duplessis, Lundyn Chauvin, Berkleigh Cormier, Kevia Long and Ava Peterson.
The homecoming maids were honored Nov. 11 with breakfast at Houmas House and Gardens.