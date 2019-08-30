Livingston Parish officials who this week testified in a newly-implemented arbitration process with FEMA must now wait up to 60 days to find out if the parish will receive the more than $150 million it has requested to repair flood-damaged roads.

Parish president Layton Ricks and parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell flew to Washington DC for two days of arbitration Tuesday and Wednesday, where they argued that sitting water during the August 2016 flood crumbled almost 400 miles of Livingston Parish roads.

Ricks said Friday that the parish’s legal team is seeking $158 million in funding. He said many of the roads impacted were damaged because when water stayed high and sat on roads, it seeped below the top layer of asphalt and crumbled the hidden inner layer, making the roads unstable.

He said water remained on some roads and bridges up to 14 days, far exceeding the minimum five days of overtopping that scientists and engineers previoulsy told parish officials beford the inner-layer water would be damaged. Heavy debris trucks moving through areas once the water cleared likely damaged those roads even more, according to Ricks.

The parish had previously sought financial relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but the agency denied the request.

However, once Congress passed a law in 2018 allowing for appeal and arbitration in disaster recovery funds, it paved the way for the parish to resume the fight for more funding.

This week's arbitration took place in front of the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals. At the hearing, FEMA questioned how damaged the Livingston Parish roads were and how the parish determined they were not already damaged in some way before the flooding exacerbated those issues, according to Ricks.

Ricks said the $158 million damage total was not discussed during the two-day arbitration. Instead, discussion centered around whether Livingston Parish is entitled to federal funding to help with the damage; if it is then discussions will continue thereafter directly between FEMA and the parish.

“It all makes for a long, long couple of days but at the end I think our attorney did a really good job,” Ricks said Friday. “What we need is the judge to tell us we’re eligible, then we can work it out with FEMA but to say we’re not eligible with the damage we had is unacceptable.”

Ricks said almost all of the roads and bridges damaged in the flood have since been repaired, but additional funding would help recoup the parish's costs. He said there are a few roads, due to lack of funding, that are still waiting to be repaired, more than three years since the historic flood.

The board now has 60 days to issue its ruling.