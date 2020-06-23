Check out the Mighty Moms barrels
The Mighty Moms maintain Give & Take Barrels at several locations in Livingston Parish. If you want to donate, drop off nonperishable, kid and family friendly food. Do not leave milk/milk products. If you are in need something, take what you need. The barrels are outside, under canopies at the locations.
On Facebook recently, the group listed the current locations:
- Denham Springs: Christ Community Church, 26574 Juban Road; James Drug Store, 257 Florida SE Ave.; Live Oak Baptist Church, 35603 Coxe Ave.; Fire District 5, Station 3, 25500 La. 16; Fire District 4, Station 4, 21830 La. 16.
- Walker: Judson Baptist Church, 32470 Walker Road N.; Fire District 4, Station 1, 29758 S. Palmetto St.; Fire District 4, Station 10, 32631 N. Corbin Road.
- Albany: Bethlehem Baptist, 29350 S. Montpelier Road.
- French Settlement: Porche's Sausage, 17415 La. 16.
- Springfield: Ace Hardware, 31718 La. 22.
- Holden: 30091 La. 441.
Get the latest from the City of Walker
The City of Walker reminded residents through Facebook recently there are multiple ways to stay up to date with current events, alerts and other resources. For instance, the city is doing maintenance and testing of fire hydrants, which could affect residents' water. Three ways for up-to-date information are:
- Text CITY OF WALKER to 22828.
- Visit the city's Facebook page.
- Visit the website at www.walker.la.us.
Voting open
Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 4 except Sundays.
Early voting is at 29938 S. Magnolia St.; Livingston and Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs in Livingston Parish; Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse, 110 N. Bay St., No. 103, Amite; and Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Substation, 15475 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multi-parish races on the ballot include:
- Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
In Livingston, voters in Albany will select a chief of police, and in Tickfaw, a 10-mill tax rededication is on the ballot.
Donations for pet food in the community sought
Rescue Alliance has set up donation drop-off locations to meet the needs of the pets families of the communities it serves by instituting a coronavirus community emergency response action plan that adds a pet food distribution point to provide pet food to families in need.
Donations of dry dog and cat food, wet cat food, cat litter and treats and toys for dogs and cats are needed. Rescue Alliance Pets campaigns working through the pandemic with the sponsorship of Petstar Animal Care, 38432 W. Airline Drive, Prairieville; and Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs, 25353 South Walker Road, to provide donation drop-off locations for the pet food bank.
Arts Council exhibits announced
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association. This exhibit will begin July 1 and end Aug. 22. For information on this exhibit and additional events, visit www.artslivingston.org.
Things to remember
The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate is now published on Wednesdays. Please remember to look for it.
Also, we are working from home, so if you call our office, please leave a message. We do get those messages and will get back to you. Phone numbers are (225) 388-0731 and (225) 603-1998. You can also email livingston@theadvocate.com.
Let us know what's going on in the area. We love getting photos and information from residents of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. Tell us what your family is doing. Let us know if your club or social group finally got to meet again, whether it was in person or online. Let us share announcements the public needs to hear.