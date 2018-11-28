Parish basketball tourney starts Tuesday in Maurepas
The smallest of Livingston Parish schools will have the big stage next week when Maurepas hosts the annual Livingston Parish basketball tournament.
Action gets under way Tuesday afternoon with the girls and boys brackets each featuring two games. Championship games are set for Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. with the girls final. The boys final is at 7:30.
All told, 24 games will be played in the Maurepas gym over the tournament's five days.
Maurepas athletic director Anthony Gregoire said the Wolves are looking forward to putting on a good show for the coaches, players and fans from visiting schools.
"Some of those people have never been down here," Gregoire said. "It's going to be something different for them. I think once they get here and see our hospitality, they will see what we are all about here in Maurepas."
Maurepas has a high-school enrollment of about 125 students, making it the smallest of Livingston Parish's nine LHSAA member schools. The parish tournament site rotates among the nine schools on a year-to-year basis. Maurepas is hosting for the first time since 2011 as the Wolves take their turn in the rotation.
Gregoire said the Maurepas gym seats a little more than 500 fans.
Unmistakable star power makes this an exciting time for the Wolves to have the tournament on their floor.
Walker's boys bring to town a couple of burgeoning Power 5-caliber recruits in junior Jalen Cook and sophomore Brian Thomas, who helped the Wildcats to their first state title last year. Walker has won the parish tournament three years in a row.
On the girls side, Walker senior Tiara Young recently signed with LSU after earning Class 5A player of the year recognition at Evangel, her former school. She will make her parish tournament debut in a field that includes defending Class B champ Holden.
Holden won the parish tournament last year, defeating Denham Springs in the girls final.
Gregoire said one of the highlights of the week will be having local restaurants cater the event's hospitality room.
"We are going to try to showcase our talents over here in the food department," he said.
DSHS football falls
The Denham Springs football team came close to reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1985. Instead, the Yellow Jackets saw their season end in a 38-37 loss to Acadiana in the second round.
Denham led most of the night behind quarterback Luke Lunsford, who completed 15 of 24 passes for 271 yards and accounted for five touchdowns.
No. 3 seed Acadiana did not take its first lead until going up by the final margin with five minutes to play. Dillan Monette scored on a 13-yard run, then added the two-point conversion to complete the comeback.
No. 19 seed Denham Springs (7-5) had upset Sam Houston on the road in the first round for just its second playoff victory since 1989.
Ultimately, Acadiana (11-2) fell to Zachary in the quarters.
State swim meet
Holden's Hannah Hirstius and Walker's Jared Poland notched top-five finishes at the state swim meet in Sulphur earlier this month.
Hirstius competed in Division IV, finishing fourth in the 500-yard freestyle at 5 minutes, 43.08 seconds, and fifth in the 200 free at 2:08.78. In Division I, Poland was fourth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:00.82.
Live Oak's Olivia Chenier finished ninth in the Division II 200 individual medley at 2:39.86.