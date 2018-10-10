THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Cricut Create — Let's Decorate Halloween!: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn about the library’s Cricut cutting machine while making a cute, personalized candy box and coaster set for the fall holiday.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Charity Crochet: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Random Fandom: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Scary Stories Puppet Show: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Fall Foliage Painting: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
OCT. 18
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Discuss anime and manga while learning about Japanese culture.
Hearth & Home — Cardmaking: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Learn how to craft greeting cards with a personal touch in this Hearth & Home session, taught by guest instructor Connie Arceneaux.
Pumpkin Decorating: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring a pumpkin and use library craft supplies.
ONGOING
Arts Council "Back to Nature" Exhibit: Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host the Contemporary Fiber Artists Exhibit, “Back to Nature” for the month of October. This exhibit will feature both two and three-dimensional works in fiber in a variety of genres. On display through Oct. 27. artslivingston.org