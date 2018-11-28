Nov. 7
Mercer, Timothy: 50, 28913 Church Of God Road, Springfield, drug court sanction.
Henderson, Logan: 26, 15311 Country Road, Greenwell Springs, drug court sanction.
Hood, Debra: 46, 30150 La. 16, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Roundtree, Stacy: 47, 30788 Milton Road, Denham Springs, theft, resisting an officer, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, traffic bench warrant, fugitive.
Quave, Secret: 31, 29216 Lindas Haven, Killian, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Milam, Angela: 46, 4170 Safer Drive, Slaughter, failure to pay child support.
Stewart, Whitney: 28, 25556 Traylor Lane, Holden, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
St. Pierre, Bryan: 28, 16336 La. 1, Greensburg, contempt of court, no driver's license.
Signor, Jody: 48, 15146 Springfield, Denham Springs, probation.
Landry, Wyatt: 21, 21411 Judge Smiley Road, Livingston, failure to appear, contempt of court.
Martinez, Tyler: 27, 22137 Walker South, Walker, fugitive.
Leblanc, Daniel: 29, 417 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple assault.
White, Kevin: 53, 21093 Cullen Road, Denham Springs, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, tail lamps, disturbing the peace.
Nov. 8
Doucet, Michael: 45, 13680 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, domestic aggravated battery.
Peters, Andral: 33, 13648 Travis St., Walker, vagrancy, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, criminal trespass, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Ransom, Bertell: 29, 6880 Cezanne St., Apt. 115, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway lane for traffic, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, owner to secure registration, driving while intoxicated.
Williamson, Brittany: 26, 156 Hickory St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Underwood, Torey Zane: 28, 30119 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, careless operation.
White, Christopher: 20, 12700 Jimmy Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery.
White, Justin R.: 26, 29813 Catholic Hall, Albany, parole, disarming of a peace officer.
Noto, Loretta Sam: 81, 14378 Hood Road, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Zebley, Edward: 49, homeless, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Picou, Jarrett: 32, La. 22, Maurepas, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Stewart, David: 38, 435 Bryan St., Denham Springs, cyberstalking, failure to pay child support, speeding, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Bennett, Jesse Gene: 39, 4433 Sarasota St., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Sanchez, Heather Nicole: 33, 22203 Falcon Road, Maurepas, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, registration certificates, no driver's license.
Lott, Angela: 44, 28102 Jim Brumfield St., Franklinton, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, theft, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Brown, Damon Anthony: 38, homeless, Franklinton, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, resisting an officer.
Upton, Eric: 29, 1084 Linden Lane, Biloxi, Mississippi, video voyeurism, extortion.
Vancalsem, Danielle: 35, 355 Lapalco Blvd., Apt B21, Gretna, fugitive.
Larocca, Louis: 36, 51278 Lamarca Lane, Independence, speeding.
Lunsford, Sarah: 22, 17664 Tangi Lakes, Hammond, theft, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Zuccarello, Bryan C.: 23, 14249 Piediscalzo St., Hammond, resisting an officer, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Coates, Trayvoin: 25, 28967 Willow Lake Drive, Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Villagomez, Christopher Shane: 38, 8180 Violet St., Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Hurst, Orlando: 56, 10238 Columbia Ave., Loranger, simple burglary.
Graffis, Justin: 36, 21282 Dallie, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana.
Peavy, Taylor James: 25, 32581 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, careless operation, security required, failure to appear.
Hebert, Jesse: 36, homeless, appearing in an intoxicated condition, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Nov. 9
Cates, Lisa: 51, 28647 Ross Trail, Albany, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Mcdade, Kaz Layton: 36, 43123 Pinewood Ave., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Moran, Jackie W.: 26, 28490 Blount Road, Holden, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, following vehicles, failure to appear, no driver license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Anders, Lorenzo: 29, 105 Audrey Lane, Abita Springs, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, fugitive.
Beauchamp, Carl: 29, 3462 Yorkfield Drive, Baton Rouge, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Eakin, Troy: 22, 9200 Dabney St., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Norris, Logan Wade: 23, 114 Carrol St., Denham Springs, two counts possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, two counts illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Lewis, Joshua: 21, 3812 King’s Canyon Road, Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
Marino, Austin James: 22, 10670 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, underage driving while intoxicated, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, improper display of temporary plate, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, speeding, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, display of plates, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism.
Miller, Angela: 25, 14610 Hood Road, Denham Springs, child desertion, expired motor vehicle insurance, court cost.
Gremillion, Rodney: 58, 13540 Lily Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, simple assault.
Butler, Megan N.: 27, 31585 River Pines, Springfield, fugitive.
Gallien, Shaunda: 39, 10945 Ray Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Fletcher, Randy: 59, 30925 Line Creek Road, Albany, probation administrative sanction.
Tate, Kristopher Ryan: 30, address unavailable, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, driving on roadway lane for traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, registration certificates.
Thomas, Charlie: 60, 31178 N. Cafe Line, Albany, aggravated second-degree battery, cyberstalking, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Cook, Teliyah: 20, 4646 Hidden Garden, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Langer, Jeremiah: 33, 9971 Chanel St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, two counts registration certificates, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, display of plates, no driver's license.
Nelson, Kermit: 48, 7801 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Willie, Rusty: 39, 57955 Plaquemine St., Apt B, Plaquemine, violation of protective orders.
Carter, Megan: 29, 34315 La. 16, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, parking spaces for certain disabled persons.
Mcmorris, Kaylee: 19, 31767 Gallman Road, Walker, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
North, Charles: 50, 32027 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Reid, Christopher Shaun: 34, 19701 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, probation administrative sanction.
Nov. 10
Wascom, Aaron: 28, 522 Centerville St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Bridges, Brandon: 24, 29665 Lower Rome, Killian, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism.
Thames, Jessie Lee: 33, 29175 Tom Williams, Independence, probation administrative sanction.
Hernandez, Jeffery: 38, 14274 Florida Blvd., Livingston, parole.
Wyatts, Melissa: 37, 14274 Florida Blvd., Livingston, simple burglary, criminal trespass.
Soileau, Brittany: 20, 37317 La. 74, Geismar, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Presley, Cody M.: 25, 29846 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, illegal possession of stolen things.
Fooshee, Sharon: 48, 37499 Walker North Road, Walker, stalking.
Hodges, Brandi Rebecca: 34, 24624 Julio Hodges Road, Denham Springs, theft, criminal trespass.
Nov. 11
Turner, Michael: 70, 1410 Convention St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jordan, Veronica: 34, 7858 Price Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery domestic violence.
Anderson, Rikki P.: 36, 13765 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Giddens, Curtis Ray: 30, 8838 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Butler, Tammy: 48, 7791 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Hymel, Timothy Clark: 59, 7791 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner, failure to appear, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, careless operation.
Solar, Precious: 28, 9100 East Over Blvd., Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Teal, James Anthony: 38, 24422 Milligan Drive, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, display of plates.
Weber, Damion: 17, 2075 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property.
Wainwright, Brent Michael: 23, 16990 Loflin Lane, French Settlement, illegal possession of stolen things.
Neames, Justin Wayne: 31, 31195 Susie Circle N., Denham Springs, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, theft.
Baker, Brandon: 18, 30542 Milton Road, Walker, Tail Lamps, no driver's license, no one shall modify exhaust systems, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism.
Carballo, Kassidy: 23, 16226 Felician Ave., Prairieville, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mackie, Lorenzo: 34, 917 N 29th St., Baton Rouge, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, fugitive, probation.
Culpepper, Robert: 30, 13006 Vermillion Drive, Denham Springs, tail lamps, turning movements and required signals, security required, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
Nov. 12
Baham, Kelly: 19, 31733 Willie Coates, Springfield, fugitive.
Guitrau, Kevin Paul: 33, 9990 Woodridge St., Denham Springs, court remand.
Kelly, William: 38, 7505 Magnolia Beach, Denham Springs, theft.
Baker, Michael: 42, 26269 La. 43, Springfield, two counts simple assault.
Sharp, Shannon Bray: 42, 28287 Lake Sabine Drive, Livingston, aggravated battery.
Williams, Henry Tyrone: 45, 2269 Edinburgh Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Archibald, Dustin: 30, 30180 Bennett Road, Denham Springs, three counts simple burglary, transported/court/return, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Kennison, Austin: 21, 3715 Nelson St., Zachary, transported/court/return, parish jail time.
Taylor, Henry: 30, 2269 Edinburgh Ave., Baton Rouge, transported/court/return, theft.
Landry, Derek: 38, 23506 La. 42, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Nov. 13
Martinez, Jesse: 70, 22440 Walker South Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated.
Breeland, Arica Meagan: 27, 38701 Hebert Lane, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Leblanc, Daniel: 59, 8753 Wesley St., Denham Springs, third-degree rape.
Cherry, Yusef: 43, 709 Lucky St., Winnfield, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Washington, Demond: 18, 207 E. Texas Ave., Viven, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Wooten, Ronald: 28, 1021 Quail Creek Road, Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Blackburn, Andrew: 30, 25854 Regency Ave., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, simple assault.
Neal, Michael S.: 31, 25390 Meadowlea St., Denham Springs, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Threeton, Melanie: 50, 22217 La. 42, Livingston, theft.
Creel, Jessica: 30, 20580 La.16, Denham Springs, speeding, false certificates, security required, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Mapes, Jacob Len: 22, 29136 Jan St., Walker, court remand.
Allen, Julius: 31, 533 Fountainblue Drive, Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse, fugitive.
Harrison, Jonathan: 40, 30697 Old River Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Davis, Billy Richard: 46, 11134 Oak Ridge Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Hill, Amber Dawn: 35, 11040 Burgess Ave., Lot 18, Denham Springs, probation.
Dickerson, Blake Matthew: 32, 11040 Burgess Ave. Lot 18, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, supplying a product for falsifying a screening test.
Nov. 14
Arnold, Mikel W.: 43, 20245 La.16, Denham Springs, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, driving on roadway lane for traffic, security required, false certificates.
Higginbotham, Wyatt Compton: 41, 31748 La. 43, Albany, nine counts pornography involving juveniles, 10 counts video voyeurism.
Simmons, Jennings L.: 51, 26561 James Chapel North, Holden, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Stephens, Gary A.: 43, 8746 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors, traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, theft.
Mcferrin, Jason: 26, 11337 Lemonwood Drive, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapons, theft, simple burglary.