Summer is a time for many coaches and athletes to begin focusing on the coming season in their respective sports. As evidenced by recent activity, its also a time when heads can spin trying to keep up with all of the moves that are made.
Case in point, the Walker High baseball program of coach Randy Sandifer has seen plenty of activity in recent weeks.
Assistant coach Antonio Ragusa, 25, is leaving the program after two years to become the head coach at Albany. In addition to his experience working with Sandifer, Ragusa also spent time at Central under Mike Forbes and Sid Edwards, and at Denham Springs under Mark Carroll.
Ragusa was the second Walker assistant to leave for a head coaching job this summer. Previously, Wildcats assistant Camron Pierce was hired to lead the program at Terrebonne High. That created an opening that was filled by Jonathan Thompson, who stepped down as the head coach at Holden before accepting an assistant spot at Walker.
However, Thompson’s move wasn’t the biggest surprise for Holden. The Rockets also lost their uber-successful softball coach Linzey Bowers. In four seasons as head coach, Bowers directed the Rockets to three Class B state titles, the last coming on May 1 when second-seeded Holden defeated No. 9 Anacoco 11-6.
It's been reported that the decision to leave Holden was made after Bowers’ wife, Lara, was offered a job in San Antonio. Such moves can be bittersweet because of what is left behind when coupled with the excitement of new prospects and opportunities.
Bowers’ presence in the Holden dugout will be missed.
Notable athletes' news
Also on the move is former Live Oak guard Dijone’ Flowers, who is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana after spending her freshman season at Lamar.
Flowers scored more than 2,000 points during her high school career, and was a four-time all-District 4-5A selection. Last season, she appeared in four games for Lamar and averaged 3.5 points.
Recent Live Oak graduate Clayton Simms, who won multiple state titles while competing in the pole vault, added a national high school championship on July 1.
Competing at the Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, Simms took first with a vault of 17 feet. Hammond’s Beau Domingue, a longtime friend and competitor, took third with a height of 16-4.