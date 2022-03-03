Southeastern Louisiana University’s Museum partnered with Woodland Park Magnet School’s 21st Century Program, designed to immerse kids into the world of science. Students were able to examine baby sharks. They dug up fossils then used microscopes to classify the fossils.
Woodland Park Magnet School and SLU Museum provided baby sharks and fossils for lessons
Community News Staff
