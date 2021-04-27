Albany residents have a new option for dining with the opening of the new Pizza Hut restaurant in March.
The Livingston Parish Chamber recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening. Located on Florida Boulevard, the building features a new look and includes dine in, carryout and drive-thru options.
This location marks the first new restaurant in this area for parent company JJB Brands since its acquisition of the brand in 2017. The company is based in Mississippi and owns three brands, including Checkers and Moe’s Southwest Grill, across five states.