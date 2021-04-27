Ribbon Cutting - Pizza Hut 3-2021 (27) (002).JPG

Attending the ribbon-cutting for the new Albany Pizza Hut are, from left, Jason Van Haelen, Axcess Construction; Ross and Trapper Kinchen, The Kinchen Group; Sayra Velazco, Accounting Services Unlimited; Michael Quinn, CEO, JJB Brands; Police Chief Boyd Wild; Store Manager, Whitney Abels; Steve Bernard, Client Technology Services; Albany Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll; Chamber President/CEO April Wehrs; Latesha Terrell, area coach, JJB Brands; Ernest Woodard, region coach, JJB Brands; Denisse Velazco, Accounting Services Unlimited; and Joe Mistich, Axcess Construction.

Albany residents have a new option for dining with the opening of the new Pizza Hut restaurant in March.

The Livingston Parish Chamber recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening. Located on Florida Boulevard, the building features a new look and includes dine in, carryout and drive-thru options.

This location marks the first new restaurant in this area for parent company JJB Brands since its acquisition of the brand in 2017. The company is based in Mississippi and owns three brands, including Checkers and Moe’s Southwest Grill, across five states.

