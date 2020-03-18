The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball program's Play4Kay initiative, held Feb. 8, 2020, spearheaded by the Lady Lions support group PRIDE, brought together campus and community partners. Through a variety of fundraising activities, such as a stationary bike-a-thon during the game, the initiative raised $1,488. Celebrating are, from left, Athletics Assistant Director of Marketing and Student Promotions Caitlin Wade, women’s basketball head coach Ayla Guzzardo, PRIDE founder and Play4Kay chairwoman Patsy Causey, student Macie Summers; second row, Vice President for Student Affairs Eric Summers, North Oaks Health System Public Relations Coordinator Melanie Zaffuto, PRIDE member and Athletics representative Bridget Giaratano, Division of Student Affairs head of Leadership and Service Zach Rogers; back row, Lady Lions Caitlyn Williams, Morgan Carrier and Daija Harvey, and Lion Athletic Association Vice President and PRIDE member Rita Bertolino.