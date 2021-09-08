The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Purple Cow to Livingston Parish with a ribbon-cutting on its grand opening day, Aug. 14.
The Purple Cow’s opening drew a significant crowd of people with a line that seemed to grow continuously, a news release said. This thrift store was ready to hit the ground running with a DJ, deals, giveaways, photo booth and food trucks.
The Purple Cow has three locations in the greater Baton Rouge area. The Spring Park Plaza off Range Avenue is the first in Livingston Parish.
The store accepts donations of gently used items for it to resell to benefit the Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge to help struggling families. Along with clothing, home goods, furniture and accessories, the ministry accepts monetary donations and volunteers to help the store. Monetary donations and sales help fund a homeless intervention ministry in Baton Rouge.