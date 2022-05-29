Livingston Parish Schools is hosting a district-wide career fair June 3 to fill vacant jobs across the district.
The job fair is set from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Denham Springs Junior High, 401 Hatchel Lane in Denham Springs.
Applicants for job positions are needed in all classifications across the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, food service technicians, maintenance workers, technology specialists and various special education professionals, according to Human Resources Supervisor Steve Vampran.
“This will be the first district-wide employee recruiting event Livingston Schools has hosted since 2008. We want to extend invitations to anyone interested in working for Livingston Parish Public Schools to explore the opportunities we offer,” Vampran said.
Interested persons also can sign up online through this portal: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C4DAAAE2DA2FE3-lpps1.
Vampran said the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the district’s efforts to offer a career fair to employee candidates for the past three years.
“We’re excited about hosting this event and to share our opportunities with interested persons. Livingston Parish Public Schools is one of the state’s leading performers, and we have been recognized as one of the state’s best employers. I would encourage interested persons to sign up online and visit us in person at the Career Fair.”