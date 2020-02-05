Tangi Animal Friends will hold its third annual fundraiser “Mutts and Music” from noon to 3 p.m. on March 8 at Le Fleur de Lis in Ponchatoula.
This jazz brunch will include a silent auction, the Reginald Saunders Jazz Ensemble and a K-9 demonstration. The brunch will include beer, wine, mimosas and bloody marys.
Tickets are a $60 donation; a table of 10 is a $500 donation. Tickets may be purchased at www.TangiAnimalFriends.org, at www.Facebook.com/TangiAnimalFriends, through Eventbrite, a link to PayPal, or from a member. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Cash donations or items for the auctions will be accepted. The group is a 501c3, Tax ID#72-1308103. Donate online or mail a check to Tangi Animal Friends, PO Box 351, Hammond, LA 70404.