Christian Women’s Job Corps is taking applications for fall semester participants and volunteers through Aug. 14.
The group provides a free 10-week training program for unemployed and underemployed women ages 18 or older. Courses include computer skills, job skills, life skills and Bible study. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday on Sept. 4 through Nov. 15 in Denham Springs.
Applicants must be interviewed before Sept. 1 to be invited to attend. Online qualifications and applications may be printed from elbamissions.org/christian-womens-job-corps and mailed to Eastern Louisiana Baptist Association, 9126 Comar Drive, Walker, LA 70785.
For information or to register for volunteer and mentor training to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14, email info@elbamissions.org or phone (225) 664-9309.
Christian Women’s Job Corps is a national program offered at hundreds of sites, nationwide, to equip women with skills for life and work, and to provide missions opportunities for women who serve as volunteer teachers or mentors, according to a news release.
Each participant is paired with a mentor or encourager who meets with her individually each week, usually during the class lunch break. Community groups provide lunch. Materials and equipment are supplied through donations.