Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Baton Rouge men for alleged hunting violations Sept. 25 in Tangipahoa Parish.
Agents cited Chris P. Kleinpeter, 36, for taking turkey during a closed season; taking turkey with a rifle; possession of an illegally taken turkey; taking turkey over a baited area; hunting turkey without basic hunting, big game and turkey licenses; and failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements. Agents also cited John M. Grimmer, 40, for failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.
Agents were notified Sept. 24 that Kleinpeter was in possession of a freshly harvested adult gobbler turkey. Upon further investigation, agents found Kleinpeter in possession of the turkey that he had harvested on a piece of land near Roseland. Agents found that Kleinpeter didn’t possess the required licenses, harvested the turkey over a baited area and shot it with a .22 caliber rifle. Turkey season doesn’t start until April 2021.
During the investigation, agents also learned that Grimmer possessed a set of eight-point deer antlers from a buck he harvested in December 2019 on the same property that Kleinpeter harvested his illegally taken turkey. Agents found that Grimmer never possessed deer tags during the 2019-20 hunting season and failed to tag or validate this deer.
Taking a turkey during a closed season carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken turkey brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting turkey with a rifle carries and hunting turkey over a baited area carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements and deer tagging requirements brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. Failing to possess basic hunting, big game hunting and turkey licenses carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.
Kleinpeter may face civil restitution totaling $1,539 for the replacement value of the illegally taken turkey. Grimmer may face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.
Agents seized the deer antlers and the turkey. Agents participating in the case are Cpl. Buck Hampton and Sgt. Garret Kimble.